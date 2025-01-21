Motorists flag lack of signs, reflectors before U-turn in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Motorists raised concerns over the lack of reflectors, signboards, and caution boards ahead of the U-turn on Mettupalayam Road at Thudiyalur junction as the structure is protruding on to the road.

G Raghav, a resident of NGGO Colony, said,

“The concrete structures are not visible from far, especially at night because there are no reflectors and lights. There is high chance that people who are new to this place and tourists travelling towards Nilgiris might end up crashing against these structures. Officials must immediately install necessary safety measures.”

G Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer (DE) of the State Highways Department (Road Safety), told TNIE, “A similar concern was raised over the U-turn structure built on the Trichy Road after which reflectors and warning signboards were installed immediately. The same should be done here as well. However, due to issues with the contractor, the work is not yet done.”

When inquired about it, a senior official from the State Highways Department told TNIE that these works are done by the civic body through sponsors and both the contractor as well as labourers have gone home for Pongal celebrations and have not returned yet. Once these workers get back, work to ensure safety will be carried out.