MP Karti Chidambaram charges Vijay for remarks on Parandur airport

SIVAGANGA: Actor-politician Vijay should not make a remark opposing the proposed Parandur airport as it is important for the state's growth, said Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram on Monday.

While addressing media in Karaikudi, he said there is no need for second thought when it comes to the requirement for a new modern airport as the existing airport is in bad state when compared to other important city-based airports across the country and cannot even be called an international airport.

"The impression of a country depends on the condition of the airport as visitors come from abroad. After a long time, the state and central governments come together for a project, which is being opposed by Vijay. This is not fair for a politician. Moreover, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarsu clearly explained the need for the airport in Parandur," he said.

Further, he said that the IIT-M Director Kamakoti's remarks about the medicinal value of cow urine, though personal, was not suitable for his professional position. He could have mentioned that it there is need for more research on the subject, said Karti.

Subsequently, Sivaganga MP said he could not understand the moves of Governor RN Ravi and believed the apex court will take a decision on the pending appointment of vice chancellors in state-run universities.

Commenting on CM's visit to the district on Tuesday for inaugurating a library in Alagappa University, Karti welcomed him and said the arrival of the CM in general will expedite public works in any given district.