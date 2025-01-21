One for the road; surprise checks await TNSTC crew

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore division has instructed branch managers of all depots to conduct frequent surprise breathalyzer tests on drivers and conductors to ensure that they are not working under the influence of alcohol. Checking inspectors will conduct the tests.

Sources said the development comes after two incidents of drivers driving under the influence of alcohol were reported in Mettupalayam branch II and Erode branch I.

He added that departmental action was initiated on the duo immediately. “To prevent such incidents in the future, we will monitor crew regularly and stringent action will be taken against those found under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

P Mohanasundram, a driver said this will ensure the safety of passengers. He further opined that in the meantime, officers should avoid conducting breathalyzer tests in front of passengers as it could tarnish the employee’s dignity.

When asked about it, a top TNSTC officer from Coimbatore told TNIE that the transport department has already provided the breathalyzers to SETC and six divisions of TNSTC.

He further said “We usually conduct the tests one in every two months. However, due to frequent complaints, we have increased the frequency of checks to once a week.”