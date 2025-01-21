Oppose UGC draft, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin appeals to other states

CHENNAI: In a bid to unite the voices against two controversial draft regulations released recently by the University Grants Commission, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday wrote a letter to the CMs of all opposition-ruled states, urging them to pass a resolution in their respective Assemblies against the regulations.

The letter was addressed to the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, and New Delhi.

Citing the resolution recently passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly urging the centre to immediately repeal the guidelines, Stalin said he “strongly believed that it is essential for all states to take a similar stance”.

Pointing out there were several issues in the draft regulations, including the restriction of state’s role in selecting vice-chancellors and introducing entrance examinations for UG and PG courses, he said,

“These guidelines are a clear infringement on the rights of states and will have far-reaching consequences on the autonomy of our universities. We must stand united against attempts to centralise power and undermine the country’s federal structure.”

CM: GER of 47% testament to TN’s robust education system

Meanwhile, Stalin also wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, urging him to withdraw the two draft UGC regulations -- UGC (Minimum Standards of Instruction for the Grant of Undergraduate Degree and Postgraduate Degree) - Regulations 2024; UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025.