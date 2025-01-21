Quarry owner, three others sent to judicial custody over social activist Ali's murder

PUDUKKOTTAI: Four people, including a quarry owner, who have been arrested on charges of murdering activist K Jagabar Ali (58) have been remanded in judicial custody until February 3.

The Thirumayam judicial magistrate ordered the accused to be lodged in the district jail. Ali, an activist against illegal sand mining, died on the spot after a tipper lorry hit his bike on Friday afternoon.

The arrests were made on Sunday after a police probe revealed that the incident, initially suspected to be an accident, was a premeditated act orchestrated by individuals associated with an illegal stone quarry.

The four arrested persons are R Rasu (54), owner of RR Sand Crushers, R Dinesh Kumar (25), S Muruganandhan (56) and Kasinathan (45), sources said.

They have been charged under Sections 194(1) (suspected homicide), 191(2) (rioting or violence) , 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (criminal act with common intention) of the BNSS. Ramaiya, a co-owner of RR Sand Crushers and suspected conspirator in the murder, is absconding, the police said.

Ali, a resident of Vengalur in Thirumayam taluk, had lodged several complaints with the district administration alleging quarry operators extracting minerals beyond permitted limits and causing significant revenue loss to the government.

Ali was also a member of the AIADMK.