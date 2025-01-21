Residents of Ward 54 in Vellore decry lack of water pipeline connections, petitions collector

L Mani, another CPI member, said Virupakshipuram was added to the Vellore district a few years ago along with other areas after it became a corporation. “However, Cauvery water through the combined water scheme has not reached here yet. Earlier, we used to get water from Otteri Lake, but later we were told that connections would be provided only through the Cauvery Combined Water Scheme. Now, even connections from Otteri are not being provided,” he said.

He further explained, that currently, the residents of the area rely on their own borewells, and many buy bubble-top water for their needs. “When Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited Vellore recently, he said the corporation should provide water within a short interval of days through local sources, if the supply through the Cauvery Combined Water Supply Scheme is insufficient. But, that has not happened so far.”

It may be noted that in 2017, a work order was issued to build new water distribution system across Vellore under the centre’s AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme, at a cost of Rs 234 crores for distribution of Cauvery water, as the old system was outdated and was not connected to added areas. The work was completed in 2019 but is yet to be implemented as the pipes are damaged in several places, in addition to other issues.

Corporation officials were unavailable for comment on the issue.