Seven villages stage stir against merger with Kovilpatti municipality in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents of seven village panchayats proposed to be merged with Kovilpatti municipality opposed the move stating that work available under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) would be scrapped. The villagers led by CPI union secretary Babu resorted to stage a sit-in stir at the Kovilpatti Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) before submitting a petition.

Recently, the state government issued a notification for merging Manthithoppu, Nalattinputhur, Inam Maniachi, Pandavarmangalam, Moopanpatti, Ilupaiyoorani and Thittankulam panchayats with Kovilpatti municipality.

The villagers headed by the CPI party staged a protest against the merger plans at the Kovilpatti RDO office on Monday. The villagers claimed the merger with the urban body of Kovilpatti municipality would deprive them of MGNREGS jobs, which is a key income for the women of the villages.