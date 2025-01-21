Student killed as auto falls into pit in TN' s Krishnagiri; six injured

KRISHNAGIRI: One college student died and six others were injured after an overloaded auto-rickshaw fell into a pit near Bargur on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as A Asha (17) first-year student from Keelmathur.

Police said ten students of the Government Arts and Science College for Women in Bargur were returning home in the autorickshaw to Bargur. At Ankinayanapalli, the driver K Prakash (43) lost control of the vehicle, when he allegedly turned back to tell a student not to speak loudly over the mobile phone and the vehicle fell into a pit.

Asha died on the spot while six others were injured and were taken to Bargur GH. After first aid, they were sent to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. Bargur DSP R Muthukrishnan, and inspector Valarmathi visited to the spot. A case was registered and Prakash was arrested. Bargur MLA D Mathiazhagan visited the injured students in hospital.

When contacted, Krishnagiri RTO MP Kaliappan said permission to operate share autorickshaw has not been issued in Krishnagiri, and only four adults can travel in an auto. From Tuesday, a crackdown against violators will be started, he added.