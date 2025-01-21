Tamil Nadu government okays construction of Rs nine crore bridge on Noyyal river

TIRUPPUR: The state government has given Administrative Sanction (AS) to construct a bridge on the Noyyal river connecting Paranjervazhi village in Tiruppur and Pasuvapatti in Erode district at a cost of Rs 8.9 crore, fulfilling a 40-year-old people's demand.

The bridge will be constructed under the Scheme Component of Pooled Assigned Revenue (SCPAR) 2024-25 by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). The order issued by the district collector T Christuraj in this regard stated, “Tender procedures for the project should be followed as per norms. The quality of work must be maintained as per government rules. Penalty should be imposed if the contractor does not complete the work within the stipulated time. Once the Administration Sanction order is received, technical approval should be obtained and tender work should begin.”

Officials of the District Rural Development Agency said, “Funds have been allocated for the construction of the bridge. We will soon consult with engineers and begin the tender process.”

KV Ponnaiyan, a farmer of Pasuvapatti in Erode district, said, “The bridge has been our request for over 40 years. We thank CM M K Stalin, Minister MP Saminathan, and the Tiruppur Collector for taking steps to build a bridge across the Noyyal River to connect the two districts.

"This bridge will benefit about 80 villages in Kangeyam, of Tiruppur, and Chennimalai, of Erode, panchayat unions. In addition, this bridge will reduce the travel distance for villagers by about five km," he said.