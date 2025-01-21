Uzhavar Urimai Iyakkam stages demonstration over soil mining violations in TN

They further highlighted that while the government permits the removal of alluvial soil to enrich agricultural lands, illegal operations have extended to grazing lands and non-stagnant water zones. The stolen soil is allegedly being dumped on a two-acre site near the Chengam bypass road, with no connection to agricultural use. This unauthorised activity has caused significant harm to the environment and agriculture, they added.

Protesters pointed out that the affected lakes have become shallower than surrounding agricultural lands, leading to the rapid drying of agricultural wells. The resulting water scarcity has severely impacted farming in the Chengam region, threatening the livelihood of many farmers.

Farmers criticised the lack of enforcement by the revenue department and other authorities despite strict government guidelines for soil removal, and demanded immediate intervention to stop illegal mining as well as strict action against violators. “It is not just these four lakes, illegal soil mining is widespread across the region. Authorities must act swiftly to curb these anti-social activities,” a farmer said during the protest.

Meanwhile, the Uzhavar Urimai Iyakkam urged the government to launch a thorough investigation, hold the perpetrators accountable, and implement stricter measures to prevent further exploitation of natural resources. Protesters emphasised the need to protect Tamil Nadu’s lakes, agriculture, and water resources from irreversible damage.