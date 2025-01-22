2K IDs blocked to stop scamsters from having ‘first right’ over railway tickets

CHENNAI: Even after eight years since the Tatkal ticket booking scandal using illegal software on the IRCTC portal came to light in New Delhi, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and other parts of the country, the railways is unable to fully address the portal’s vulnerabilities, allowing touts and agents to continue using illegal software to book tickets, particularly on high-demand routes. The regular arrest of touts and seizure of tickets by the RPF have failed to deter the malpractice.

On November 11 last year, TNIE, in an article, threw light on the difficulties passengers face due to IRCTC portal crash during Tatkal bookings, resulting in ticket unavailability. Meanwhile, agents are selling tickets for the same day at double the rate. However, neither the railways nor IRCTC could provide an explanation for these anomalies.

In this backdrop, the Southern railway on Monday announced that 2,003 individual and IRCTC user IDs and 119 agent IDs were blocked, and 10 different illegal software tools used for bulk and Tatkal ticket bookings have been disabled. It also disclosed the implementation of advanced AI technology to curb the use of illegal software in ticket booking. This system aims to detect and block suspicious transactions in real time, including multiple bookings from the same IP address or through VPNs.

In December 2017, a programmer with the CBI, a former employee of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) that maintains the IRCTC portal, was arrested in New Delhi for selling illegal software to travel agents.