CBI registers FIRs to investigate Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: The Special Task Branch (STB) of the CBI, Chennai, on January 21, registered three FIRs to investigate the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district, Tamil Nadu, in June last year, where at least 68 people died after consuming illicit liquor.

The CBI re-registered the FIRs of Tamil Nadu’s CB-CID based on the Supreme Court's directions on December 17, 2024, which upheld the orders of the Madras High Court on November 20, transferring the investigation to the CBI.

The key accused were identified by the Tamil Nadu police as K. Govindharaj (Kannukutti), his brother K. Thamodhiran, Govindharaj’s wife G. Vijaya from Karunapuram village in Kallakurichi district, M. Ramar from Madhavachery village, P. Chinnadurai, P. Josephraja, and M. Ravi from Sankarapuram taluk in the district.