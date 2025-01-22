Decriminalise toddy tapping, declare it as a medicinal drink: Seeman

VILLUPURAM: NTK chief coordinator Seeman attended a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement on Tuesday to demand that the state government decriminalise the tapping of toddy, withdraw criminal cases registered against such tappers and announce it as a medicinal and healthy drink.

Over a thousand people from across the state took part in the event titled ‘Toddy Freedom Conference’ at Purikudisai village near Villupuram, led by the movement’s president Periyasamy, and coordinator S Nallasamy.

Addressing media on the occasion, Seeman claimed the DMK was using Periyar EV Ramasamy’s name for the sake of votes, while actually offering a platform for Brahmins in their governance.

“The government is proudly announcing that its Pongal collection at Tasmac touched Rs 750 crore. If people in TN have so much money that they spend at this rate at liquor outlets, why do they need freebies?

Moreover, the minister concerned has stated in the Assembly that the Tasmac aims to mint a revenue of Rs 50,000 crore. How shameful for a government to intentionally sell liquor, that too of poor quality, and promise to increase the sales! Such mockery of the public can happen only under the governance of Dravidian parties,” he said.