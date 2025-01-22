Five-day Southern India Science Fair commences in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan inaugurated the five-day "Southern India Science Fair (SISF) 2025" at the Old Port Grounds in Puducherry on Tuesday. Addressing the participants, Education Minister A Namassivayam said the Puducherry government is prepared to fund outstanding projects under the startup scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event features 210 models and inventions, including 15 individual projects, 10 group projects, and 10 teacher entries each from Puducherry and five states -- Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The exhibits were selected through state-level competitions at intermediate and higher secondary levels.

The Directorate of School Education in Puducherry organised the event, in collaboration with Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum in Bengaluru and the National Council of Science Museums. The fair is open to students and teachers from 10 am to 4 pm, and to the public from 4 pm to 5 pm till January 25.