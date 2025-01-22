Geology team begins quarry inspection in Pudukkottai after activist’s death

PUDUKKOTTAI: Amid suspicions surrounding the recent death of activist K Jagabar Ali (58), a 12-member team from the state geology and mining department on Tuesday commenced an inspection at two stone quarries in the district under the control of a private operator who he had accused of indulging in illegal mining.

Before his death last week, Ali, a resident of Vengalur in Thirumayam taluk, had complained about unauthorised quarrying in the locality. Among the four suspects the police have arrested on charges of murdering Ali is the owner of RR Crushers, which the activist complained of indulging in illegal mining.

Ali not only had lodged complaints with the district administration, revenue and mining officials against the operator but also shared a video on social media, sources said.

Amid criticism from various quarters questioning the “inaction” of officials into his complaint, the geology and mining department team inspected the quarries under question on Tuesday.

The inspection team included assistant directors Jayasheela (Tiruchy), Lalitha (Pudukkottai) and Suratha (Nagapattinam), besides geologists from Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur. Using drones, the team assessed the quantum of extraction and recorded video evidence of the activities at the quarries.