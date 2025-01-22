Illegal mining: Tamil Nadu government slaps Rs 3.5K cr notice on six firms

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government through the Tirunelveli district collector has ordered beach sand mining firm VV Minerals to pay Rs 2,195 crore towards ‘royalties’ and ‘cost of minerals’ for the natural resources allegedly unlawfully mined and transported between 2002-03 and 2013-14 in the district.

Demand orders have been sent to six firms in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari district for a total value of Rs 3,528.36 crore, sources said.

The 45-page demand order dated December 16, 2024, sent to VV Minerals states that the firm had unlawfully mined 27.06 lakh metric tonnes of Garnet, Ilmenite, Rutile, Zircon, Sillimanite and Leucoxene in the district during the period. For this, Rs 2,146.36 crore was to be paid as ‘price of mineral’ and Rs 48.82 crore as ‘royalties’ to the state government as per Section 21(5) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act for causing loss to the exchequer.