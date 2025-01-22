Inspection held at MKU College after students raise slew of complaints

Information mismatch



Another major issue raised by the students was the mismatch of information in the recently issued ID cards. One of the students said that the issuance of these cards got delayed, and for the first-year students alone, the cards were issued before the Pongal holidays.

However, in those cards too, the information was incorrect. For example, a man's ID would have a woman's photo or vice versa. Even the addresses were jumbled up. "Due to this wrong printing of information, we are unable to apply for bus passes," the student added and sought action against the staff responsible for the shoddy work. Subsequently, Sundaravalli ordered an inspection at the college. On Tuesday, a team of officials led by MKU estate officer Anand visited the institute and reviewed the situation.

'Someone trying to tarnish my name'



When contacted, MKU College Principal (i/c) M Bhuvaneswaran told TNIE that he had not collected any rent for the use of Thol Kappiyar Arangu. "I had only asked the users to remit the electricity cost for their programmes to the college's bank account. Also, the workers are daily cleaning the premises. Someone had persuaded the students to send the letter with an intention to tarnish my name and the name of the college," he said, and added that he had not received any complaint in the last two years regarding unhygienic premises or scarcity of drinking water.