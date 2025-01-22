Man who immolated self outside RK Nagar police station dies

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man who immolated himself outside the RK Nagar police station on Monday succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Tuesday evening. The man had tried to lodge a complaint allegedly in an inebriated state, but the police reportedly asked him to come back with a written complaint when he is sober. He was admitted to the Government Kilpauk College Hospital for treatment with 90% burns, the police said.

According to the police, G Rajan of Pulianthope was working in a steel workshop. On Monday, an argument broke out between Rajan and his colleague R Madhavan (46).

Later in the evening, Rajan and Madhavan went to a liquor shop and consumed alcohol. Another man E Arun Kumar alias Pongal Arun Kumar (26), who came to the shop, attacked Rajan along with Madhavan. To lodge a complaint against them, Rajan went to RK Nagar police station the same evening but the police sent him away.

A few hours later he went back to the police station and immolated himself. The police doused the fire and took him to a hospital. The police have arrested Arun and Madhavan for alleged assault. AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran demanded action against police officers concerned.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)