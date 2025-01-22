Plea seeks SIT probe into allegations of child sexual abuse in Isha Foundation

MADURAI: Seeking the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the allegations of sexual assault against minors at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, advocate S Vanchinathan moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. He referred to a news report published on October 18, 2024 in an English daily in this regard.



According to the news report, a woman, while addressing media persons in a press conference in Hyderabad, had alleged that her minor son was sexually assaulted in the foundation. Another woman had also reported similar experiences her seven-year-old daughter faced at the foundation, the report had said.



Citing the report, Vanchinathan said he had immediately lodged a complaint with the Madurai police but no action was taken. Pointing out the dictum laid down by the Supreme Court which mandates immediate registration of FIR on receiving a complaint disclosing cognizable offences, he claimed that the Madurai police have completely violated the said dictum while dealing with his complaint on the above issue.



When Justice M Nirmal Kumar heard the case, the additional public prosecutor sought time to get details from the police regarding the status of the complaint. Following this, the matter was adjourned to Wednesday.