SI suspended for trespassing into woman's house in VK Pudur

TENKASI: A Sub-Inspector (SI) attached to VK Pudur police station has been placed under suspension here on Tuesday, for allegedly trespassing into a woman's house in Veeranam village, sparking outrage among the residents. The official, identified as Sathishkumar, allegedly entered the woman's house on Saturday.



"Villagers who noticed this gathered around the house to catch him. In a bid to escape, Sathishkumar called constable Karthik for help. Karthik arrived on a two-wheeler and waited behind the house. Sathishkumar allegedly jumped into a neighbour's property, reached the street, and got onto Karthik's vehicle. The residents videographed the SI and questioned him about his actions. Without providing any explanation, the duo fled, leaving Sathishkumar's two-wheeler near the woman's house," sources said.



Outraged by the incident, the residents of Veeranam staged a three-hour road blockade on the Azhakiyapandiapuram -Veerakeralampudur road, disrupting vehicular movement. "The police personnel, led by Alangulam DSP Jayapaul Barnabas, arrived at the scene and pacified the protesters by assuring action against the SI. Following this, Sathishkumar was suspended, and Karthik was transferred to Shengottai police station," sources added.