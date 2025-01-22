Trawlers continue to fish in prohibited zones, NGT warns of stringent action

CHENNAI: At 3.30 pm on Wednesday, four trawl boats were spotted fishing parallel to Thiruvanmiyur beach. The vessels were clearly visible to the naked eye, indicating that they were operating within 2-3 km from the shore. Around noon, trawlers were spotted off Neelankarai beach within a similar distance.

This comes at a time when Olive Ridley turtles are dying en masse along the Chennai coast. The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has taken suo motu cognizance of the issue based on a TNIE report, on Wednesday warned that it will order a complete ban on trawling during the nesting season if the relevant laws are not complied with.

The Tamil Nadu Marine Fisheries Regulation Act, 1983, prohibits fishing by mechanised vessels within five nautical miles of identified nesting and breeding sites during the nesting season.

In 2017, State Fisheries Department submitted a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) before the Madras High Court that reiterated the ban on trawlers, motorised country crafts and those using mechanised fishing techniques within five nautical miles from the coast around the potential nesting and breeding season of sea turtles (i.e. January to April of every year) in the coastal areas of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts except motorised country crafts having engine capacity of 10 horsepower or below subject to the condition that ray fish nets shall not be used.

However, in reality, the rules are frequently violated. The State government pleader D Shanmuganathan told the NGT bench that draft replies from forest and fisheries departments indicate turtles died due to trawling, but sought more time to submit a detailed report.