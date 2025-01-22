Tungsten mining: Villagers to meet Union minister, Annamalai predicts ‘good news’

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai said the people of Arittapatti and its surrounding villages will hear good news about tungsten mining by Wednesday afternoon.

Talking to reporters at the Chennai airport on Tuesday, Annamalai said the leaders of Arittapatti and surrounding places are set to meet union minister for coal and mines, G Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday in New Delhi.

“The central government, after learning that there are problems in implementing tungsten mining in that area, made efforts to resolve the issue. Firstly, the move for tungsten mining was suspended. But the Arittapatti people demanded that the ‘testbed’ machine for mining should be removed totally,” Annamalai said.

On the self-immolation attempt of a person at RK Nagar police station in Chennai, Annamalai said, “It was an unfortunate incident. There is something beyond this incident — whether FIR was not registered as he requested, or whether he was insulted. Such an incident happening in front of a police station creates a fear psychosis for the layman. This incident has to be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action should be taken.”