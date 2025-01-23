Can’t take cops extorting money lightly, says Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has commented that policemen extorting money from the public is a serious offence and it cannot be taken lightly.

The comments were made by Justice AD Jagadish Chandira on Wednesday when the bail pleas filed by SSI of police, Raja Singh, Dhamodharan and two others of I-T department came up for hearing.

They were arrested by the Triplicane police in connection with the abduction and extortion of Rs 15 lakh from a total Rs 20 lakh a person was carrying for purchasing a scan machine recently. The judge said, “It is like fence grazing crops.” He wanted to know how many such cases are pending against these persons.

Government Advocate Arul Selvam opposed the granting of bail to the accused.

He informed the court that another accused Sunny Lloyd, also an SSI, was arrested by the police and he would be taken into custody for interrogation in order to find out previous offences perpetrated by them.

Subsequently, the judge posted the matter to January 28.

Raja Singh, attached to the Triplicane police station, and Dhamodharan were arrested along with two other I-T department employees, Pradeep and Prabu recently by the Triplicane police in the extortion case. Later, the police nabbed Sunny Lloyd, attached to Saidapet police station, from a hide out in Dehradun in connection with the extortion.