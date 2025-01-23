Catchy billboards on Thanjavur-Pudukkottai highway drive home road safety message

PUDUKKOTTAI: The innovative road safety billboards on the Thanjavur-Pudukkottai highway, majorly found along Gandarvakottai, have demonstrated how creativity can effectively raise awareness about traffic rules and even break the monotony of long drives.

Designed with a mix of humour and visuals, the billboards bear slogans like "You are the key to your safety", "After whisky, drive risky," "Slow down for a happy town," and "Normal speed meets every need." The former has an image of a key for added effect.

These safety messages with witty slogans and engaging visuals are also impactful, prompting commuters to reflect on their driving habits. Referring to the billboard alerting on the dangers of drunk driving, C Sridhar, a regular commuter in Gandarvakottai, said, "The image of a key in the billboard reminds us that our safety lies in our hands, reinforcing personal responsibility on the road."

"The quote 'After whisky, drive risky' is a direct warning about the dangers of drinking and driving. It will resonate with all demographics," he noted. "I've seen these billboards every day for the past two years, and they never fail to make me smile and think," said S Rajesh, an autorickshaw driver.

"They are simple but effective reminders of what is at stake on the road." The billboards were installed two years ago along the stretch. However, some have worn out over time, prompting calls for upgrades.

"The highways department should replace the damaged billboards and expand the idea across the district," suggested S Muthukannan, a resident of Pudukkottai.

A senior state highways department official acknowledged the campaign's success, saying, "The goal was to make road safety engaging rather than imposing. We wanted commuters to absorb the messages naturally. We will take the feedback from commuters to higher authorities and explore expanding the initiative."