CB-CID to probe activist Jagabar Ali’s murder case

CHENNAI: The murder case of K Jagabar Ali, a crusader against illegal sand mining in Pudukottai district, has been handed over to CB-CID on Wednesday based on the order of DGP Shankar Jiwal.

On January 17, after offering prayers at a mosque, Jagabar Ali (58) was returning home on his motorcycle when a tipper lorry knocked him down. He died on the spot. Initially registered as an accident case, further investigation revealed that it was a premeditated murder.

Ali, a resident of Vengalur in Thirumayam taluk, was a social activist known for his fight against illegal mining activities. He frequently filed complaints with the district administration, providing evidence of quarry operators extracting minerals beyond permitted limits and causing significant revenue loss to the government. Four people associated with an illegal stone quarry have been arrested in the case so far. The four arrested are R Rasu (54), quarry owner of RR Sand crushers, RDinesh Kumar (25), Rasu’s son S Muruganandhan (56), and Kasinathan (45).

They have been charged under section 194(1), 191(2), 61(2), and 3(5) of BNSS for their involvement in the planned murder. On the other hand, the inspection of stone quarries in the district by a 12-member team from the state geology and mining department in the wake of activist K Jagabar Ali’s alleged murder continued for the second day on Wednesday.