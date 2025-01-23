CB-CID to probe activist Jagabar Ali’s murder case

CHENNAI: The murder case of K Jagabar Ali, a crusader against illegal sand mining in Pudukottai district, has been handed over to CB-CID on Wednesday based on the order of DGP Shankar Jiwal.
On January 17, after offering prayers at a mosque, Jagabar Ali (58) was returning home on his motorcycle when a tipper lorry knocked him down. He died on the spot. Initially registered as an accident case, further investigation revealed that it was a premeditated murder.
Ali, a resident of Vengalur in Thirumayam taluk, was a social activist known for his fight against illegal mining activities. He frequently filed complaints with the district administration, providing evidence of quarry operators extracting minerals beyond permitted limits and causing significant revenue loss to the government. Four people associated with an illegal stone quarry have been arrested in the case so far. The four arrested are R Rasu (54), quarry owner of RR Sand crushers, RDinesh Kumar (25), Rasu’s son S Muruganandhan (56), and Kasinathan (45).
They have been charged under section 194(1), 191(2), 61(2), and 3(5) of BNSS for their involvement in the planned murder. On the other hand, the inspection of stone quarries in the district by a 12-member team from the state geology and mining department in the wake of activist K Jagabar Ali’s alleged murder continued for the second day on Wednesday.
Acting on complaints, the 12-member team commenced an inspection of quarries in the region on Tuesday. While two stone quarries in Thulayanur were inspected on Tuesday, the inspection extended to five other quarries in Malaikudipatti and Parali on Wednesday.
The inspection team includes assistant directors and geologists from Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts. Officials said that the inspections would continue for more days to gather “comprehensive” evidence.
Stir in front of collectorate
Members of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi(TVK) staged a protest in front of the district collectorate on Wednesday condemning Ali’s “murder” and demanded the state government to pay Rs 5 crore in compensation for the family members of the deceased. “Despite Jagabar Ali repeatedly filing complaints against illegal mining, no action was taken. The authorities concerned must be held accountable over their failure to act ,” SP Udhayakumar, coordinator of TVK’s Pachai Tamilagam said.