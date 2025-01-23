Footpaths turn into parking lots at RS Puram in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Parking on footpath along DB Road and TV Samy Road in RS Puram has forced pedestrians to the road exposing them to danger. The lack of action by police against parking on pedestrian pathways along DB Road and TV Samy Road in RS Puram has sparked outrage among people as these roads are developed to be pedestrian-friendly under the Coimbatore Smart City Projects .

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) developed and widened the pedestrian pathways to ensure safe and uninterrupted walking experience. However, parking violations have defeated the purpose of the project. Sources in CCMC alleged that RS Puram police are yet to take action despite lodging complaints several times.

R Madhumitha, a resident of RS Puram said, “Some shop owners have taken over the pedestrian pathways and are using the space for vehicle parking and displaying boards. Apart from them, individuals visiting a temple on DB Road, park their vehicles on the pedestrian pathways. A few car owners stop abruptly on the road to offer prayers causing traffic congestion. The police are silent spectators to the violations.”

Social activists too expressed anguish over the lack of enforcement of traffic rules. “These sidewalks were seen as a blessing when they were developed, but now they are cluttered with vehicles. Pedestrians, including senior citizens and children, are forced to walk on the busy roads, risking their lives. Police must crack down on illegal parking with immediate effect. It’s disheartening to see infrastructure meant for public welfare being misused,” said K Arun, member of an NGO.

CCMC officials are equally upset and said they had urged RS Puram police several times to address the problem but to no avail. “We have done our part in creating pedestrian-friendly pathways. Without enforcement, the effort goes in vain,” a CCMC official told TNIE.

When contacted, S Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said he would instruct the RS Puram police to look into the matter and take necessary action.

“We have started imposing fines against those parking on the pedestrian pathways in RS Puram now. Also, we have issued a stern warning to the shopkeepers against misusing the pathways and hindering pedestrian movement,” added Ashok Kumar.