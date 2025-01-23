Iron Age began in Tamil Nadu, declares CM Stalin citing global scientific research

CHENNAI: Declaring that the Iron Age began in the Tamil lands, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that this conclusion was based on the results from the world-renowned institutions.

"The use of iron in Tamil Nadu dates back to the beginning of the 4th millennium BCE. The iron usage was prominent in South India over 5,300 years ago," the CM said in the presence of archaeologists, at a function held here.

"The history of the Indian subcontinent can no longer overlook Tamil Nadu. In fact, it must begin here! What was written in our ancient literature is now becoming scientifically proven history, thanks to the meticulous efforts of our Dravidian Model government," the CM later said in a post on X platform.

"I am announcing the great anthropological research declaration through this event that the Iron Age began in Tamil Nadu! 5,300 years ago, ‘Smelting Iron Technology’ was introduced in Tamil Nadu! The recent chronometric results obtained through excavations carried out in Tamil Nadu have now taken the time of the introduction of iron to the first half of the year 4000 BC," the CM said.

Stating that the samples collected from various excavation sites were sent to laboratories in Florida (USA), Pune and Ahmedabad, the CM said all have given identical analysis reports about the Iron Age in Tamil Nadu. "The radiometric data and OSL analysis data, it is found that iron was introduced in South India in 3,345 BC. The results from the laboratories have been sent to renowned archaeologists across the globe and they have hailed the Tamil Nadu government and the State Archaeology Department for these initiatives," the CM added.