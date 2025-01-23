Locals’ fear halts govt plan to open mortuaries in rural government hospitals in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The health department is finding it difficult to gain public support to establish mortuaries in government hospitals in rural areas of the district.

Officials say they are facing stiff opposition as some locals believe that having mortuary in the neighbourhood would affect the environment and pose health hazards. They are making efforts to convince the people through negotiations explaining the necessity of such facilities.

There are 13 GHs in the Coimbatore district including the headquarters hospital at Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Annur, Periyanaickenpalayam, Sundakkamuthur, Thondamuthur, Madukkarai, Sulur, Kinathukadavu, Kolarpatti, Vettaikaranpudur, Kottur, and Valparai.

Mortuary is available in hospitals at Pollachi, Valparai, Mettupalayam, and Kottur allowing them to perform postmortem examinations.

The other hospitals have space but lack a mortuary, which forces them to refer postmortem examinations to other hospitals. Hence, the health department has decided to establish mortuaries wherever possible.

A senior officer in the district health department, said, "The government is modernising hospitals across the state. In Coimbatore, GHs in Sulur and Annur will be upgraded in the first phase and a sum of Rs 3.5 crore has been allotted to each to establish operation theatre. Additionally Rs 65 lakh has been allotted to Annur government hospital to establish a mortuary."

The official added that myth and stigma play a significant role in the public's objection to establishing a mortuary in rural areas. "Our goal is to establish mortuaries at all government hospitals. However, in some hospitals, progress is delayed due to a manpower shortage, while in others, public objections stall work.

We had planned to construct a mortuary at Madukkarai Government Hospital and the location was also identified. However, we faced opposition from the public who said they fear that it will harm their environment and lead to health hazards. We held several meetings to explain that mortuary would not affect them, but they are not convinced. We have had similar experiences elsewhere and are trying to educate people about the benefits of having a mortuary."

The officer added that the mortuary of Thondamuthur GH was located far away from the hospital premises. However, it was shut down several years ago. The department is now planning to construct the mortuary on the hospital campus but people living in the vicinity are opposing it.