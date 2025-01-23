No affiliation if correct faculty info not provided on time: Anna University

CHENNAI: In light of the ghost faculty scam that rocked the reputation of Anna University (AU) a few months ago, the premier institution has now issued strict guidelines to its affiliated colleges regarding the submission of faculty details. In a circular, the AU registrar has warned all 433 affiliated colleges that if correct details are not provided within the stipulated time, the college’s affiliation will be withdrawn.

The colleges have been directed to submit all details regarding the faculty and infrastructure on the online ‘affiliation monitoring system’, which will be verified through an inspection process. Faculty details authenticated by biometric devices with Aadhaar and respective unique faculty ID, issued by AICTE, must be submitted. The varsity has asked the colleges to submit the details online by January 31, or by February 7 with a late fee of Rs 50,000.

Individual faculty data sheets should contain actual details of the faculty member and their signature. Faculty qualifications and experience details with pay scale and cadre ratio should be strictly followed as per (AICTE/UGC or 6th Central Pay Commission or 7th CPC) norms for grant of affiliation.

“All certificates, AICTE faculty ID, PAN and Aadhaar details should be verified with the originals of faculty members before uploading the details to the university,” said a university official.

Though the affiliated colleges have welcomed the initiative, they have expressed their helplessness in following it in proper letter and spirit. “It is good that AU has taken a slew of measures to check duplication of faculty, but fulfilling all the norms will be a herculean task. There has been no fee hike for the last seven years. So, from where will we fulfull the 6th/7th CPC scale of pay,” said the principal of an affiliated college.