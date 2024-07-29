Show-cause notices issued to 295 colleges in Anna University ‘ghost faculty’ scam

CHENNAI: As many as 295 private engineering colleges, affiliated to Anna University, have been issued show cause notices for their alleged involvement in the ‘ghost faculty’ scam. According to the officials, the colleges have been given one week’s time to explain why they had fake faculties on their payrolls. “The colleges also need to explain why they had submitted fake Aadhaar and PAN cards to the team from the university during the annual inspection,” said v-c R Velraj.

According to sources, the action has been taken based on the recommendation of Governor R N Ravi who is also the chancellor of the university.

After news about the irregularity came out, the governor had asked for a detailed report on the matter. Accordingly, the university had submitted its initial investigation report.

After analysing it, the governor had asked the university to issue show cause notices to the colleges concerned. The governor has also asked to initiate similar action against the inspection committee members who overlooked the duplication of faculty members.“We are preparing a report on the inspection committee members and notices will be issued to them, “ said an official.

Earlier, the university had said that only 70 colleges were found for duplication of teachers. However, after verification, 295 colleges were identified in the scam.