G.O. issued on panel to probe ghost faculty in TN engineering colleges

CHENNAI: The higher education department on Friday issued a G.O. forming a three member committee to probe the ghost faculty scam in private engineering colleges in the state.

Along with commissioner of Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), T Abraham, N Kumaravel, who is presently working as professor of eminence in Anna University and Usha Natesan, director of National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chennai, will be in the committee.

All the three members are nominees of the state government, Anna University and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) respectively. “The AICTE has suggested the name of NITTTR director as the institute comes under its jurisdiction,” said vice chancellor of Anna University R Velraj.

The department has directed the committee to conclude the probe and submit its report within a week.

An official from the higher education department said the committee will try to find out under what circumstances the colleges were involved in such corruption and whether the fake faculties were intentionally involved in the scam.

The university said the colleges added fake faculties in their payrolls only to meet the infrastructure requirement norms of the varsity to get their affiliation renewed.