Officials rejected beach sand scam in Tamil Nadu, later accepted it

THOOTHUKUDI: Even as the arguments into the 10-year-long suo motu PIL on illegal beach sand mining case have come to an end, an analysis of the affidavits and counters filed by the secretaries of various departments of both state and central governments reveals that the government authorities, who had urged the court to dismiss the case with exemplary cost, later admitted to the violations after the Satyabrata Sahoo committee’s and the amicus curiae’s comprehensive reports established unlawful mining.

In 2013, the TN government issued orders to stop mining beach sand minerals such as garnet, ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and sillimanite in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tiruchy, and Madurai.

As illegal mining became rampant again, professor Dr G Victor Rajamanickam filed a PIL at the Madras HC in 2015 demanding action. Chief Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayanan on January 28, 2016, converted the PIL into a suo motu case and appointed advocate Dr V Suresh as amicus to assist the court. Satyabrata Sahoo committee was formed as per an HC order dated January 11, 2017, to quantify the minerals stashed in processing plants, yards, godowns, and bonded warehouses related to the plants in the three southern districts.

During the hearings of the suo motu PIL, various departments of state and central governments urged the HC to dismiss the writ petition claiming it deserves no consideration and is devoid of merit. However, findings of the committee and amicus curiae since 2018 forced the secretaries of state government, and top central government officials to file revised counters admitting to the violations of stipulated law, commissions and omissions.