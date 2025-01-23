Periyarists protest outside NTK chief Seeman’s house in Chennai

CHENNAI: A large number of people from various organisations, including Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) and the May-17 Movement, were arrested on Wednesday for attempting to besiege NTK leader Seeman’s residence in Neelankarai, on the outskirts of Chennai, as a mark of protest against his remarks on Periyar EV Ramasamy.

Led by activists Thirumurugan Gandhi and Kovai Ramakrishnan, protesters gathered near Palavakkam, raised slogans against Seeman and burnt his effigy.

Simultaneously, as an expression of solidarity to their leader, many NTK supporters, including members of its women’s wing, assembled in the area. They raised slogans countering protesters from the opposing camp.

A huge posse of police was deployed to prevent any untoward incident. Those who protested against Seeman were subsequently detained at a nearby government community hall.

Addressing the media outside his residence, Seeman defended his remarks He further claimed that Dravidian politics is losing its grip while Tamil nationalism is gaining momentum.