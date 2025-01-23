Tamil Nadu transitioning from service delivery to product creation, says Industries Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is transitioning from service delivery to product creation and the goal is to see that world-class innovations get their start in the State, said Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, while speaking at a discussion on supply chain diversification along with renowned economist and former RBI Governor Dr. Raghuram Rajan during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos.

Rajaa highlighted the state's agenda to start designing and developing products in Tamil Nadu instead of just doing the manufacturing."The state's ambition is to move from traditional service and manufacturing-based operations towards home-grown innovation and global advanced manufacturing leadership," he said.

The state delegation showcased at Davos how Tamil Nadu is preparing an Artificial Intelligence-ready workforce through both government-led programmes and partnerships with leading technology organisations.

The Naan Mudhalvan initiative of the state drew strong interest from companies, seeking to collaborate on workforce upskilling, government sources said.