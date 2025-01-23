Tiruchendur temple renovation work: Madras High Court issues notice to state govt

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the state government on a batch of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions seeking direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission into the master plan of works at the Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur.

Aalayam Kaappom Foundation, represented by its president P R Ramanan, stated in the petition Chief Minister M K Stalin, on September 28, 2022, unveiled a master plan project worth Rs 300 crore at the aforesaid temple by utilising temple funds. The petitioner alleged that the G.O.s, issued for granting approvals for the above project works, were passed without following the procedure contemplated in the TN Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Act, 1959.

The petitioner stated that the government has no jurisdiction to pass the G.O.s and is only trying to usurp temple funds, particularly for activities that are in violation of conditions of the environmental clearances granted for the projects.

Ramanan also raised apprehension over the fact that the works are being carried out without carrying out an extensive study, and therefore, could jeopardize the ancient structures in the temple and the surrounding ecosystem, and sought the above relief.

Besides a detailed inspection, Ramanan also requested the court to ensure that the structures violating the environmental clearance are demolished or rectified immediately and the temple is maintained as per the International Charter for the Conservation and Restoration of Monuments and Sites (The Venice Charter 1964).

A bench of Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete issued notice and adjourned the case to February 13.