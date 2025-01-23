Tiruppur police commissioner, deputy commissioner to get camp offices soon

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur city police department is looking for suitable sites to construct camp offices for the police commissioner and the deputy commissioner.

Tiruppur was declared a separate district at the end of 2008. However, the Police Commissionerate was formed in 2014. Due to lack of infrastructure then, the CoP’s office functioned from a rented building at Sirupooluvapatti on the city’s outskirts. A new CoP office was constructed at the cost of Rs 13.2 crore on Avinashi road and it was inaugurated by CM M K Stalin on October 7, 2024.

The police commissioner and deputy commissioner continue to reside in rental accommodations. A police officer said, “The police commissioner’s camp office will be located near the CoP office campus. Two sites, each measuring 10 cents , have been identified in Muthanampalayam and Veerapandi to set up the Deputy Commissioners camp office. However, we are also looking for another location to set up the deputy commissioners camp offices.”

The officer added, “We are currently paying Rs 1.5 lakh per month as rent for the place where the armed forces operate. Earlier, the commissioner’s office was operating in the same place and we paid rent of Rs 3.5 lakh.”

Police Commissioner S Rajendran told TNIE, “The city armed forces unit will soon be relocated to Neruperichal. The place is about 8 km from the city. Besides, there are currently no other locations within the city limits. As soon as the District Collector grants permission, we will begin renovating the land from our end.”

Around 9.7 acres of land has been identified for the city armed forces in the Neruperichal area. The relevant files have been sent from the COP office to the District Collector’s office, sources said.