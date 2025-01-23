TN fisheries minister, family generated Rs 17.74 crore of proceeds of crime, says ED

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate on January 23 said that their investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has revealed that the Tamil Nadu Fisheries minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and his family members have generated Rs 17.74 crore of proceeds of crime.

The agency’s Chennai zonal office said they have provisionally attached immovable properties belonging to him, valued at Rs 1.26 crore, in Thoothukudi, Madurai and Chennai under PMLA.

The ED’s investigation is based on an FIR filed by DVAC which had allegedly found Rs 2.07 crore of disproportionate assets in the check period of May 2001 to April 2006, during which he served as a housing minister in the then AIADMK government led by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Many years later, he quit the party and joined DMK.

In 2022, ED had provisionally attached 18 immovable properties worth Rs 1 crore in this case.

The agency said the minister and his family members are still in possession and are enjoying Proceeds of Crime (POC) viz. disproportionate assets amassed during the check period, and further derived benefits from the proceeds obtained directly by commission of scheduled offence, i.e. corruption.

In addition, a part of the POC was also found invested in various firms i.e. placed in the financial system and laundered by layering in the form of cash deposits, and by obtaining a loan which was further repaid by cash so as to project the same as untainted, the agency said.

This was finally integrated by generating huge profits from the said firms and acquiring more immovable properties subsequent to the check period. Further investigation in the case is under way.