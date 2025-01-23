Video of elephant calf with empty beer bottle at Masinagudi goes viral

COIMBATORE: In a viral video of an elephant calf with an empty beer bottle discarded at Masinagudi in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) has sparked a debate regarding the effectiveness of Tasmac’s bottle buy-back scheme, besides concerns about the harmful bottles discarded in forest areas will cause to the environment and wildlife.

N Sadiq Ali, founder of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), said “We regularly see people consuming liquor sitting inside a vehicle and throwing the bottles on the road along the forest area. Though animals may not swallow the bottles, it would definitely harm their feet if they step on broken bottles.”

He further added, “There were incidents where the animals faced difficulties in walking after they got injured by broken glass pieces. Tasmac has closed shops in Masinagudi and Theppakadu, as they come under MTR, but a few illegal bars are functioning in Masinagudi. The Nilgiris collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru should direct officials to look into the issue.”

MTR Field Director R. Kiruba Shankar said he will look into the issue and take adequate measures to address it.