2019 honour killing case: Court holds man guilty of murdering brother, SC girl near Mettupalayam in TN

COIMBATORE: The special court for the trial of cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Thursday pronounced a 30-year-old MBC man guilty of murdering his brother and a Scheduled Caste girl he was about to marry in 2019. The sentence will be pronounced on January 29. Three suspects have been acquitted.

According to sources, K Vinothkumar, along with R Kanthavel (26), S Iyappan (36), and R Chinnaraj (40), all residents of Mettupalayam and belonging to a Most Backward Classes (MBC) caste, decided to kill his younger brother, K Kanangaraj (22), after he announced his decision to marry his lover, C Varshinipriya (16), who was from a Scheduled Caste. In view of his brother’s opposition and threats, Kanangaraj moved out of the family home and lived separately at Vellipalayam near Mettupalayam, with the girl frequently visiting him.

On June 25, 2019, Vinothkumar learned that Kanangaraj and Varshinipriya were at the house.

Along with the other accused, Vinothkumar barged into the house at 5.15 pm and hacked them. While Kanangaraj died on the spot, Varshinipriya succumbed to her injuries in hospital four days later. All four were arrested and booked under various charges, including murder, abetment of crime, and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST (PoA) Act.

On Thursday, Judge K Vivekananthan pronounced Vinothkumar guilty of double murder and acquitted the others. Varshinipriya’s parents were present in court.

“Vinothkumar plotted the murder as he feared he would not get a bride if his brother married a girl belonging to the Scheduled Caste. He executed the murder after threatening his brother, the girl, and her family on several occasions,” said Special Public Prosecutor Bhavani B Mohan.