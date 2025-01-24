BJP flags non-veg consumption at Thiruparankundram Hill

MADURAI: A photograph that went viral on Wednesday that purportedly showed some individuals consuming non-veg food at Thiruparankundram Hill, home to both a dargah and a temple, has sparked religious tension in the area.

Strong reactions from TN BJP president K Annamalai and Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani on Thursday sparked tension in the region.

Annamalai condemned Navas Kani for allegedly bringing a group and consuming biryani at the hills. BJP leader H Raja, who visited the Murugan Temple, told media persons, “A member of the Lok Sabha (in a veiled reference to Navas Kani) visited the spot and committed a heinous act. He should be arrested.”

Navas Kani, also the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board, told TNIE, “The Sikandar Basha dargah situated on the hills comes under the board. Considering the recent tensions, I visited the place to understand the issue.

For years, there has been a customary way of offering prayers at the dargah and people of all religions visit the holy place. However, in recent times, unnecessary tension has been raked up the BJP to affect religious harmony in the area, which will not happen in Tamil Nadu.”

HR&CE department officials have refused to comment.