Boy brings ‘bombs’ to school, stabs classmate in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: In a shocking incident at a private school under Reddiarpalayam police station limits, a Class XI student stabbed his classmate during an argument for maligning him over social media. Country-made bombs were also discovered in the student’s bag.

According to sources, a social media profile created by the victim was sending messages and causing humiliation for the accused. On Thursday, during the lunch break, the boy, armed with a knife, confronted one of the creators of the fake account and stabbed him in the arm before other students intervened. Teachers disarmed the student, treated the injured classmate, and informed his parents.

A subsequent search of the attacker’s school bag revealed six country-made bombs. The school management immediately alerted the police, who seized the explosives and took the student into custody. He has been referred to the Juvenile Justice Board.

The police said the accused has confessed to preparing the bombs and acquiring the knife as part of a revenge plan. The police registered a case under section 118 of BNS and section 4 of the Explosives Substances Act. No complaint was filed by the parents of the injured student.

The Federation for People’s Rights has condemned the School Education Department for administrative lapses and failing to monitor private schools effectively, accusing it of prioritising profit over student welfare. Moral education, sports, and extra curricular programmes which could prevent the rise of violent tendencies among students are missing, said G Sugumaran, secretary of the Federation in a release.