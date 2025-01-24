‘CT scans in all Tamil Nadu districts under CM health insurance soon’: Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: The government is taking steps to introduce advanced scanning facilities, such as PET CT scans, in all districts of Tamil Nadu under the Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, allowing patients to avail cashless treatment, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. He made these remarks after inaugurating the 77th annual conference of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association on Thursday.

Subramanian highlighted the government’s efforts to enhance advanced scanning facilities in government hospitals, particularly for rural and economically disadvantaged populations. “We have provided 43 MRI machines in government medical college hospitals and district headquarters hospitals, and 136 CT scan machines, including in taluk hospitals. As PET CT scans play a crucial role in the early detection of cancer, we have distributed them to seven medical college hospitals across the state,” he added.

The minister also noted that the conference serves as an important platform for knowledge exchange and advancing radiological sciences. The conference is hosting around 6,000 delegates from 44 countries, including 700 faculty members, 300 international experts, and over 35 international society presidents. Former ISRO director Mylswamy Annadurai, Dr V N Varaprasad, President of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association attended the inaugural session.