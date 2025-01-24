Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrests DMK councillor over unlawful import of arecanut

THOOTHUKUDI: A DMK councillor was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with the case of unlawful import of arecanut worth Rs 1.4 crore from Indonesia.

While four suspects were arrested in the case in November 2024, Councillor Seenivasagan alias John (43) of Ward 18 in Thoothukudi was arrested as the fifth accused following a confession statement given by the suspects.

According to sources, a Coimbatore-based shipping company had imported a container of cashew nuts from Indonesia. However, an inspection by DRI sleuths at the VOC Port revealed that the container was loaded with 23 tonnes of arecanut, instead of cashews.

Importing arecanut attracts 100% import duty as it has high demand in the domestic market.

Pursuant to the case, the DRI sleuths arrested two staff of the shipping company and two Kerala-based agents during November last.

An investigation had revealed the role of the Seenivasan in aiding the unlawful import of the arecanut.

Based on the confession statement given by the suspects, the DRI sleuths on Wednesday arrested Seenivasan and produced him before a judicial magistrate and he was remanded for 15 days.