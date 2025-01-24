DRI sleuths seize 12 kg ganja oil at Thoothukudi old port, four including CISF constable held

THOOTHUKUDI: Sleuths attached to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 12 kg of hash oil from the Old Harbour Port and arrested four persons including a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for aiding its illegal transport to Maldives. The value of the contraband is estimated to be Rs 30 crore.

The Thoothukudi Old Harbour Port operates over a dozen boats to ferry goods to Maldives and nearby islands. Sources said DRI sleuths the old port premises following a tip off on Wednesday. During inspection, they found ganja oil in the premises, which was about to be exported to Maldives.

An investigation revealed that Suthakar (36), Jesuraj (34), and Kingsley (56) illegally peddled the contraband into the premises. The suspects said that CISF head constable Marimuthu aided them to peddle the product into the premises.

DRI sleuths seized 12 kg of ganja oil estimated to be Rs 30 crore in the grey market and arrested and remanded all four of them. Meanwhile, suspected CISF personnel Marimuthu consumed more than 20 tablets meant for heart ailments in a bid to die by suicide. He has been admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. Further investigation is under way.