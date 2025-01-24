ED raids not to force Edappadi K Palaniswami to ally with BJP: Nainar Nagendran

TIRUNELVELI: BJP state vice president Nainar Nagendran said on Thursday that the saffron party does not have to orchestrate raids by central authorities for bringing the Dravidian party to the BJP fold.

Nagendran said the alliance is possible only by having discussions with Edappadi K Palaniswami. He was replying to media persons’ question as to whether the ED raids on Palaniswami’s relative is a ploy by the BJP to mount pressure on the AIADMK general secretary for coercing him anto an AIADMK-BJP alliance.

“There is no connection between the raids by central agencies and the alliance with AIADMK. Even DMK leaders are being raided by those agencies,” he added.

Nagendran said Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar belongs to all. “Chief Minister M K Stalin cannot claim ownership of the poet only because the DMK government constructed a statue in his honour. Parties must not politicise the ongoing dispute surrounding the Tiruparankundram hill,” he said.

Nagendran further said he cannot comment on NTK chief Seeman’s remarks on Periyar EV Ramasamy as he has not read books about the late leader.