Footfall to Vivekananda Rock doubled after glass bridge launch, but long queue for ferry tickets upsets tourists

KANNIYAKUMARI: Even a week after the Pongal holidays, a long queue of tourists persists daily to purchase a ferry ticket to visit the Vivekananda Memorial Rock and observe the newly constructed glass bridge connecting the memorial rock and Thiruvalluvar statue. Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier announced that three more boats would be purchased to augment the ferry service. In light of the serpentine queues daily, the tourists urge the government to expedite the purchase.
The Poompuhar Shipping Corporation's Kanniyakumari Ferry Service operate three 150-seater boats -- Vivekananda, Pothigai and Guhan -- from 8 am to 4 pm on weekdays based on weather conditions. Tourists can book tickets for the ferry service through online and from the counters. While each online ticket costs Rs 300, a ticket from the counter costs only Rs 75.
Sources said that while around 4,000 people availed of the service earlier, the daily footfall has more than doubled after the glass bridge inauguration. Due to this massive rush, all the tourists waiting in line are unable to board the ferry on most days now.
Waiting in one such serpentine queue near the entrance gate is SS Nair from Kerala. "I came with a group to see the new glass bridge. I have been waiting under the searching sun for about two hours. But still, I have only neared the main gate. The authorities should install sheds and provide seating arrangements for the tourists," he said.
Other tourists too expressed severe displeasure at the long hours they had to stand to purchase tickets. After inaugurating the glass bridge on December 30, Stalin, while speaking at the Thiruvallavar silver jubilee celebration in Kanniyakumari the next day, announced that the government would purchase three more boats for ferrying tourists to the Thiruvalluvar statue. He mentioned that the new boats would be named after former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, Marshal Nesamony and GU Pope.
Meanwhile, Johnson Charles, a ship captain, said the government should procure boats with advanced facilities, which can move ahead and astern at the same speed, with a view to accommodating more tourists. "A ferry can indeed be designed to move ahead and astern at roughly the same speed, by using a specific design propeller that allows for efficient thrust in both directions. This is particularly important for manoeuvring in tight spaces like harbours where precise control is needed. This way, we can reduce operation time and serve more people," he said.