Footfall to Vivekananda Rock doubled after glass bridge launch, but long queue for ferry tickets upsets tourists

KANNIYAKUMARI: Even a week after the Pongal holidays, a long queue of tourists persists daily to purchase a ferry ticket to visit the Vivekananda Memorial Rock and observe the newly constructed glass bridge connecting the memorial rock and Thiruvalluvar statue. Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier announced that three more boats would be purchased to augment the ferry service. In light of the serpentine queues daily, the tourists urge the government to expedite the purchase.

The Poompuhar Shipping Corporation's Kanniyakumari Ferry Service operate three 150-seater boats -- Vivekananda, Pothigai and Guhan -- from 8 am to 4 pm on weekdays based on weather conditions. Tourists can book tickets for the ferry service through online and from the counters. While each online ticket costs Rs 300, a ticket from the counter costs only Rs 75.

Sources said that while around 4,000 people availed of the service earlier, the daily footfall has more than doubled after the glass bridge inauguration. Due to this massive rush, all the tourists waiting in line are unable to board the ferry on most days now.