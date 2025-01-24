Improve results in Class 10 board exams: Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu

KRISHNAGIRI: Collector KM Sarayu has urged HMs of 49 high and higher secondary schools in the district to improve pass percentage in Class 10 board examinations.

She also directed the monitoring committee members to frequently inspect schools. Sarayu gave these instructions during a review meeting on Wednesday. This is the second review meeting held this academic year.

An officer in the education department said the meeting was conducted to discuss means to increase pass percentage of schools in this year’s public exams. “The collector told monitoring committees, which comprise the chief education officer, district education officers, deputy inspectors, etc to visit schools allotted to them at least twice in a month. Further, she said special classes should be conducted for slow learners in the morning and evening.”

The supervising committee headed by Collector KM Sarayu which has other members as project director, rural development, Hosur sub- collector, Hosur City Municipal Corporation Commissioner will inspect the schools once in a month from this month.

The official added, “We said the cause of low performance is due to lack of teachers, low performance of students whose parents migrated to other areas. Similarly, students performed poorly in subjects which exam was conducted after holidays.”

In 2023, Krishnagiri district secured 85.36 % pass percentage and was placed in 37th place in the state. In 2024, this improved to 91.43 % and the state rank climbed to the 25th place.