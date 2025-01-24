Seeman's supporters armed protesters with wooden logs

TIRUNELVELI: Dravida Iyakka Thamizhar Peravai Founder Suba Veerapandian alleged that NTK Chief Seeman attempted to create tension by arming his supporters with wooden logs during a protest near his house, organised by followers of Periyar E V Ramasamy over Seeman's remarks on the leader.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Veerapandian claimed the BJP was utilising Seeman's activities in Tamil Nadu for political gain.

"Seeman speaks about Periyar to divert attention from the accusations made by actress Vijayalakshmi. If any woman is affected by me, they can approach the court," he said.

Responding to a query about why Periyar's followers do not protest for other social causes, he said they would take up other issues in the future. "We have started with Seeman. People like C Rajagopalachari, Ma Po Sivagnanam, Si Pa Athithanar, EVK Sampath, and writer Guna who opposed Dravidam could not survive," he added.

On frequent caste-based clashes in Tirunelveli, Veerapandian, who heads the Tamil Nadu Social Justice Committee, said that laws alone cannot eradicate caste-related issues. "Awareness against the caste system is crucial. The recommendations of the Justice Chandru committee formed to study caste issues among students are correct," he added.