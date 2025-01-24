Six months on, Teacher Recruitment Board results for 1,768 teacher posts still pending in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Six months have passed since the Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) conducted an exam to recruit 1,768 secondary grade teachers in primary and middle schools across the state, but the results are yet to be published. leaving 26,000 aspirants anxious. The candidates said even the answer key. which would normally be released two weeks after the exams, have not yet been published. The exam was conducted for 150 marks with objective-type questions.

R Poornima of Tiruchy, who cleared Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2013, said the TRB conducted the direct recruitment in July 2023 in which around 26,000 candidates participated. “Usually, after TRB conducts an exam, the answer key will be released within two weeks. However, the TRB has not released the answer key despite the passage of six months which is unusual. When we inquired about it by calling the TRB’s toll-free number, the employees merely stated that it would be released soon.” she said.

Another candidate, C Sugumar from Coimbatore, told TNIE, ‘I cleared TET in 2013, but the government has not made any appointments in primary and middle schools for over 10 years.” He worried that like him, several eligible candidates are suffering without getting jobs in government schools.

“The government announced that it would fill 1,768 posts by conducting a recruitment exam for only candidates who cleared the TET. We were happy. However, TRB is delaying the results,” he said.

Sugumar added that if candidates know about their fate, they could go about with their work in a peaceful manner.

When contacted, TRB chairperson P Sri Venkata Priya said she would not comment on such matters over the phone.