Two detained under Goondas Act for sexually assaulting 17-year-old in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Kanniyakumari district police detained two accused under the Goondas Act in connection with the sexual assault of a school girl.

A police release on Thursday stated that the 17-year-old girl was returning home after participating in a sports event when she was sexually assaulted on December 12.

In this connection, Marthandam All Women Police registered a Pocso case against F Faizal Khan (40) from Manalikarai and R Ratheesh (27) from Mekkamandapam and lodged them in jail after produced them before the court.

Subsequently, Kanniyakumari SP R Stalin took measures to detain the duo under the Goondas Act. Based on the SP’s recommendations, Kanniyakumari District Collector R Alagumeena ordered the two accused to be detained under the Goondas.

The SP said stringent action would be taken against those involved in sexual crimes against children and women.